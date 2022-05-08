Summer-like temperatures to warm Quad-Cities this week

Quad-City residents will finally be able to turn off their furnaces this week, but they will also need to prime their air conditioners as a huge swing in temperatures is on the way to the region.

Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday the region appeared to be forgoing spring and jumping headlong into summer.

"Somebody flipped the switch, and all of a sudden it's summer," he said.

Gunkel said that after a colder-than-normal winter, and a colder-than-normal spring, the Quad-Cities could flirt with record high temperatures by mid-week.

“We’re looking at high temperatures reaching into the 90s by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” Gunkel said. Given that the high temperature Friday reached 59 degrees, the temperatures later this week will be at least 30 degrees warmer.

Normal highs for this time of year are in the lower 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, he said.

The record high for Tuesday is 93 degrees set in 2011, while the record high for Wednesday is 91, also set in 2011. The record high for Thursday is 94 degrees set in 1956.

Surely, the record for Wednesday is in danger of being tied or broken, Gunkel said.

That is a far cry from the cooler-than-normal temperatures the region has experienced since January. The only month since the first of the year that has not seen below-normal temperatures was March, when the average daily temperature for the month was 40.4 degrees, or seven-tenths of a degree above normal.

With an average monthly temperature of 18.2 degrees, January was 5.1 degrees below normal. February was 1.6 degrees below normal with an average temperature of 26.1 degrees. March was seven-tenths of a degree above normal with an average temperature of 40.4 degrees. However, April was 3.3 degrees below normal with an average temperature of 48.1 degrees.

Through Friday, May has been 6.9 degrees below normal with an average temperature of 51.3 degrees.

Gunkel said the warm gulf air would have some moisture to it and could produce showers Monday and Tuesday nights as well as some showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

“Any storms that we do get should be quick hitters,” he said.

Any rain the region receives is needed, he added.

Between March and April, the Quad-City area received 6.82 inches of rain. That amounts to .39 of an inch above normal and moved the Quad-City region out of a moderate drought and into abnormally dry. It is those abnormally dry conditions it would be nice to get rid of, Gunkel said.

“The real hot temperatures we’ll see in the middle of the week should be gone by the weekend,” he added. Still, he added, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures for the next two weeks.

Overall, though, Gunkel said, “We’ll have our mix of sun and clouds, and as long as you can stand the heat it’s going to be beautiful.”

