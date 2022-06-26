Sunny skies for most of John Deere Classic week

There will be plenty of sunshine and lower-than-normal temperatures to start the week of the John Deere Classic, but there is a chance of rain Thursday night into Saturday morning.

Meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Monday’s high under sunny skies should be about 80 degrees, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal, with an overnight low of about 59, which is about 4 degrees lower than normal.

The wind during the day will be out of the northwest at about 5-10 mph.

Tuesday’s forecast also calls for sunny skies with a high of 85, normal for this time of year, and a low of about 64 degrees. The wind Tuesday will be out of the southwest blowing at 5-15 mph, with some gusts reaching 20 mph.

Wednesday’s high will creep up to about 90 under sunny skies, about 5 degrees above normal, with an overnight low of 69, also about 5 degrees above normal.

Thursday is expected to start out sunny with a high near 93 degrees, so it will be a hot one for the opening day of the John Deere Classic.

While the high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the 90s, Philip said the dew points are not expected to climb above the lower 60-degree mark.

“While it will be hot, it shouldn’t feel too bad,” Philip said. “The heat is a little more bearable with lower dew points. It will still be hot, but it should feel close to the actual temperature.”

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that it is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

In the extended forecast there appears to be a weak cool front coming in Thursday night that may bring a chance for rain Thursday night through Saturday morning. The event is too far in the future to say how much rain the area may get, Philip said.

Friday’s forecast at this point calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 88 with a 40% chance of rain.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 85 and a 30% chance of rain.

At this point, Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 86 under sunny skies.

