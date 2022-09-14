Temperatures and winds going up in the Quad Cities

Another nice day expected in the Quad Cities Wednesday. Some fog in spots this morning, but it will all be gone by 9:30 a.m. Partly cloudy skies will become sunny this afternoon. Winds will only reach around 10 mph and high temperatures will top out around 79 degrees, right where we should be for mid-September.

Clear skies early Wednesday night will again become partly cloudy late. Low temperatures will reach around 57, just a touch above normal for this time of year.

Still dry on Thursday with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. It will get breezy in the afternoon with wind gusts around 20 mph. High temperatures will climb to around 83.

Our next rain chance currently looks like Friday night. Not a great chance, but a few showers are possible after midnight.