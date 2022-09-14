 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Temperatures and winds going up in the Quad Cities

Another nice day expected in the Quad Cities Wednesday. Some fog in spots this morning, but it will all be gone by 9:30 a.m. Partly cloudy skies will become sunny this afternoon. Winds will only reach around 10 mph and high temperatures will top out around 79 degrees, right where we should be for mid-September.

Clear skies early Wednesday night will again become partly cloudy late. Low temperatures will reach around 57, just a touch above normal for this time of year.

Still dry on Thursday with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. It will get breezy in the afternoon with wind gusts around 20 mph. High temperatures will climb to around 83.

Our next rain chance currently looks like Friday night. Not a great chance, but a few showers are possible after midnight.

As monsoon rains lash Thailand, emergency services in Bangkok are overwhelmed with calls.

5 cool recipes to make as the hot summer days wind down

This week's recipe roundup features dishes that perfectly make the transition from summer to fall. Think quick weeknight meals, cookout-friendly chicken salad and more.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News