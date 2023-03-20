Temperatures in the Quad-City region this week will hover in the 50s for highs, but it will be windy the first couple of days of the week and then rainy through Thursday.

Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said southerly winds would raise daytime temperatures into the 50s this week, with the chance of reaching 60 on Wednesday.

Normal temperatures for this time of year in the Quad-Cities range from 52 degrees on Monday to 54 degrees by Sunday.

Rain chances move in Tuesday afternoon and remain through Thursday.

“We might even see some thunder with that going into Thursday morning,” Gunkel said.

All of Iowa should get some rain out of the systems moving through, he said.

“They may get a quarter- to a half-inch of rain out west,” Gunkel said. “Locally we should get more.”

It is the western part of the state that needs the rain the most given the level of the drought conditions.

For Monday, the forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a strong southwest wind of 15-20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. The high temperature is expected to reach 51 degrees, just 1 degree shy of normal.

The low Monday night into Tuesday is expected to be about 36 degrees with continued breezy conditions.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 51 degrees with breezy conditions and rain moving in sometime after 2 p.m.

Rain chances continue Tuesday night with a low temperature into Wednesday of 39 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high near 60 degrees under cloudy conditions with a 30% chance of rain. For Wednesday into Thursday, there is a 70% chance of rain at 2 a.m. that Gunkel said could include some thunder.

Thursday’s forecast calls for rain likely before 8 a.m. and then mostly cloudy with a high of 54 degrees.

Thursday into Friday, the low is expected to dip to about 34 degrees with a 30% chance of rain.

Friday is expected to be a bit cooler with a high of 47 degrees. Gunkel said it’s normal for cooler air to be behind a storm system such as the one that will roll through.

Saturday’s forecast call for sunny skies and a high of 53 degrees.

“We’re in that time of the year where if we have a cooler day we’ll rebound pretty quickly,” Gunkel said.

There is a chance of rain in Sunday’s forecast, but that is so far out that it’s not yet possible to determine how much rain the area is likely to get from that system, Gunkel said.

Drought conditions in Iowa have improved considerably over the past two weeks, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Still, it is the far western part of the state that continues to suffer from drought, ranging from moderate to exceptional drought.

All of eastern Iowa is drought-free, as is all of Illinois.

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, stood at 7.95 feet as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday and was holding steady. Flood stage there is 15 feet.

The Rock River at Moline was at 11.01 feet as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Flood stage there is 12 feet.

When the Rock is at 11 feet, water affects agricultural land upstream from Moline.