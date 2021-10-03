Temperatures stay high and too-dry in the Quad-Cities

Scattered showers this weekend weren't enough to put a dent in the region's drought, according to the National Weather Service.
The Quad-Cities is entering its fifth week of moderate drought with no reprieve in the near future. The rain the area saw Saturday and Sunday only left trace amounts of water.
More scattered showers are expected throughout the week, but no heavy rain.
"It's not enough right now to relieve drought conditions," National Weather Service meteorologist Timothy Gunkel said.
The only thing to do right now is hope for heavier rain.
While some dry weather ahead of the cold and wet season isn't uncommon, Gunkel said, a lack of consistent rain for months is.
"It's just been a very dry summer in general, and that's not normal," Gunkel said.
Dry weather has served to help with the harvest of corn and soybeans, but not with pastures. According to the National Weather Service briefing for the week of Sept. 28, some stock ponds are low.
Temperatures are also expected to remain higher than average for this time of year, staying in the mid-70s for most of the week then rising to high-70s-to-low-80s near the weekend. Temperatures will drop to the high-50s or low-60s at night.
Most of the week will be partly cloudy, with spotty rain.
"There's a strong signal in the Climate Prediction Center for above-normal temperatures," he said.