Tuesday night's predicted cold front and showers to stymie warm fall weather

Get in your outdoor activities while you can — the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad-Cities midweek.

According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies.

Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week.

"With that front we can see some precipitation Tuesday evening through the night and possibly again early Wednesday morning," Gunkel said.

According to Gunkel, it's too early to tell what types of storm hazards the area will face.

"Right now our confidence is pretty low on the severe side of things with the storm system happening overnight," he said. "But we can see rain and thunderstorms Tuesday night and into Wednesday."

Quad-City area residents can expect average temperatures and a dry climate for the rest of the week following predicted showers.

"Tomorrow is going to be the warmest day, but once the front comes through on Wednesday and beyond we'll start in the 60s, but we'll quickly be in the 50s to end the week," Gunkel said.