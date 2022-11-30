Unseasonably cold end to November across the Quad Cities area

Nothing beats a real Christmas tree, from the crisp evergreen scent to choosing the perfect Tannenbaum to adorn with glistening ornaments come December. Across the U.S., more than 15 million trees are harvested from 15,000 tree farms, where 295,162 acres are in production. Christmas trees are a big business, bringing in about $377 million in sales.
The tradition of chopping down and purchasing an authentic Christmas tree from a local farm makes for an unforgettable annual family outing. It's also a sustainable practice: While artificial trees may be made of nonbiodegradable plastics and could contain harmful chemicals, real Christmas trees are a renewable resource and can even be recycled. What's more, for every real Christmas tree sold, as many as three seedlings are planted.
Christmas tree farming creates more than 100,000 full-time or part-time jobs. The nation's Christmas tree farms not only fill a critical economic need but also preserve miles upon miles of sacred green space and wildlife.
Stacker compiled data from the 2017 USDA Agricultural Census (released in 2019), conducted every five years, to identify the states that produce the most Christmas trees. States are ranked by the number of trees harvested in each. Alaska, Wyoming, North Dakota, Nevada, and Arizona did not report information to be included on the list.
Read on to find out which states grow the most trees and which produce more than 1 million.
You may also like: Famous songs about every state