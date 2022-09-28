Unseasonably cool temperatures continue in the Quad Cities

After a cold start with frost in spots, temperatures will rebound Wednesday afternoon in the Quad Cities, but will stay quite cool. Highs will only reach the low 60s. Normal high temperatures for Sept. 28 are in the low 70s. Sunny skies expected throughout the day and only a light breeze with gusts around 15 mph.

With clear skies and little wind, it will be another cold one Wednesday night with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Normal lows this time of year are in the upper 40s. Frost is once again expected in spots, so sensitive plants should be protected.

After another cold start, Thursday afternoon looks warmer than Wednesday, though still below normal for late September. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s. Clear skies in the morning and just a few clouds in the afternoon. Not much wind, only around 10 mph.

It looks like we're going to stay dry through the weekend now. Our next chance of rain in the Quad Cities area is not until Monday night and right now it looks like just a few showers will be possible.