Update: Severe weather threat ends for the Quad Cities, isolated showers still possible until 2 a.m. Sunday

7:50 p.m. Update: The storms continue to push off to the east along a cold front. Now that the front has passed us, the severe weather threat has come to an end for the Quad Cities. While isolated showers and perhaps a weak storm are still possible until 2 a.m., no more severe storms are expected.

After 2 a.m., no more rain is forecast for the rest of the weekend. Sunday is looking quite nice! We'll start the day in the mid 60s and only warm into the upper 70s in the afternoon with low humidity. Look for mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions with gusts around 25 mph in the afternoon.

7:10 p.m. Update: Storms have weakened some, so the severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled. However, the storm over Mercer County is still powerful. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible along with heavy rain and lightning. The storms are slowly moving east away from the Quad Cities.

6:35 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southern Rock Island and Mercer counties until 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Heavy rain, lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and up to quarter size hail are expected. The Quad Cities are currently not included in the warning, but heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are still expected. Remain indoors until these storms pass.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

