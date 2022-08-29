Update: Storms exit the Quad Cities for now; more expected through the early evening Monday

11:30 a.m. Update: The initial line of storms has cleared the Quad Cities. The cold front is still to our west though. As it approaches and works over us, off and on showers and storms are expected through the early evening hours Monday. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots. While the chance is small, wind gusts up to 50 mph and up to penny size hail can't be ruled out. Once the cold front clears us, no more rain is expected after 11 p.m.

10:55 a.m. Update: Storms are peaking in the Quad Cities now, but they have weakened some. Heavy rain and lightning are widespread, but damaging wind and hail are no longer expected. The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled, but wind gusts around 40 mph and pea size hail are still possible in spots. Continue to remain indoors until this line of storms clears us.

10:15 a.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the Quad Cities until 10:45 a.m. Monday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this line of storms passes.