Warm weather to continue until mid-week

The warm weather from this weekend is expected to continue until Wednesday night.
Temperatures are expected to gradually warm from the low 70s through Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Philip.
"May be slightly warmer tomorrow — up to 73 — but 1 or 2 degrees warmer each day until Wednesday," he said. "So through midweek it should be relatively nice; plenty of sunshine, maybe a little bit more clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday."
Philip said we could expect to see a cold front make its way through the area Wednesday night, with a slight chance of rain on Wednesday afternoon west of the Quad-Cities.
"For Thursday, temperatures will be a little bit cooler, into the upper 60s," he said. "On Friday, it looks like it could be even colder with highs only in the low 50s."
Philip estimated a high of 53 degrees on Friday, adding that area residents might see some frost into the weekend.
"Upper- and mid-30s north of the Highway 30 corridor to Clinton and Cedar Rapids," he said. "We could have some frost, especially for Friday night into Saturday morning."
Temperatures could reach the upper-20s to mid-30s overnight into Saturday morning.
For those looking to continue enjoying outdoor activities this fall, never fear: Philip said the area will continue to be dry, with sunshine continuing through the cold front.
"Overall it will be relatively dry," he said, adding that the area will continue to be in good condition for the fall harvest.
Overall, Quad-City area bikers, joggers and dog-walkers alike can plan to continue their routes outdoors but should keep an eye out for a shift toward more wintery weather beginning later this week.
Photos: 2022 Quad Cities Marathon
Damaris Areba of Grand Prairie, Texas, crosses the finish line to place first among women during Sunday's Quad Cities Marathon. Areba set a course record with a time of 2:30:29.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
A runner reacts as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon Palmer 5k, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
A bagpiper plays for runners during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Shawna Czuba of Lake Saint Louis, Mo. holds hands with a trio of kids as she crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Justin Schultes of Cedar Rapids runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Patty O'Brien of Maplewood, Minn. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Dana Brecount of Keosauqua crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Polina Hodnette of Chicago crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Jane Bareikis of Crestwood, Ill. reacts after crossing the finish line to place first among women during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Jane Bareikis of Crestwood, Ill. crosses the finish line to place first among women during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Taylor Finch and Blake Finch of Davenport hold hands as they cross the finish line during Sunday's Quad Cities Half Marathon.
Runners cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Brett Rosauer of Iowa City crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Brianna Hunter of Chicago crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Faith Stephan of Colorado Springs, Colo. runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Becca Mallon of North Liberty crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Chase Kress of North Liberty and Bill Garrett of Davenport make their way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Valentyna Poltavska of Kings County, N.Y. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Melissa Taylor of Bettendorf crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Joe Ringham of Peoria crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Cory De Long of Milan crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Joe Kallenbach of Davenport and Nick Baltz of Port Byron cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Mike Chesire of Coon Rapids, Minn. crosses the finish line to place first among men during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Kallin Carolus Khan of Iowa City crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Stewart Grobstick of Dubuque crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
A runner crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Jackson Limo of Grand Prairie, Texas, crosses the finish line to place first among men during Sunday's Quad Cities Marathon.
Tiffany Dolk and Jessica Tucker hold hands as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Joe Moreno, race director, left, holds hands with a 5k participant as she crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Sammy Rotich of Coon Rapiids, Minn. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Phil Young of Davenport crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Runners make their way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Luke Kibet of Coon Rapids, Minn. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Karen Brophy of Des Moines runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
America Bunker of East Moline and Nathan Fioramonti of East Moline cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Ryan Lubben of West Bend, Wisc. Runners crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Damaris Areba of Grand Prairie, Texas crosses the finish line to place first among women during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf. Areba set a new course record with a time of 2:30:29.
Teresa Messersmith of Spring Valley crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Buzuayehu Mohomed crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Brenna Gray of Davenport crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Hirut Guangul crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Anne Terranova of Glendale, Wis. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Brittany Noble of Blue Grass reacts as she crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Mark Fournier of Glen Ellyn, Ill. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
A runner makes his way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Artur Mueller of Davenport crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Runners make their way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Runners cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Jackson Limo of Grand Prairie Texas crosses the finish line to place first among men during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Cameron Fleming of Davenport leaps up as he crosses the finish line during Sunday's Quad Cities Half Marathon.
Chris Foxen of Muscatine catches his breath after crossing the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Purity Munene crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Nicole Colombari and Kadance Hocker high-five as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Isgah Cheruto crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Isaac Boedigheimer of Cloquet, Minn. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
James Myers of Pontiac, Ill. during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Mike Gille of Bettendorf crosses the finish line to place second during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Runners make their way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
A group of spectators react during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
A runner reacts as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon Palmer 5k, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Dalton Rice of Davenport and Elliott Klauer of Bettendorf run during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Danny Fleener of East Moline during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Artur Mueller of Davenport during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Ramirez Jeffrey of Park City, Ill. runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Caleb Burke Verona, Wisc. runs during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
A runner reacts as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon Palmer 5k, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Kevin Percuoco of Davenport during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Mike Gille of Bettendorf runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Runners run off the new I-74 bridge during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Jane Bareikis of Crestwood, Ill. during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Natasha Porter of Ashbury during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
