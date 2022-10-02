Warm weather to continue until mid-week

The warm weather from this weekend is expected to continue until Wednesday night.

Temperatures are expected to gradually warm from the low 70s through Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Philip.

"May be slightly warmer tomorrow — up to 73 — but 1 or 2 degrees warmer each day until Wednesday," he said. "So through midweek it should be relatively nice; plenty of sunshine, maybe a little bit more clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday."

Philip said we could expect to see a cold front make its way through the area Wednesday night, with a slight chance of rain on Wednesday afternoon west of the Quad-Cities.

"For Thursday, temperatures will be a little bit cooler, into the upper 60s," he said. "On Friday, it looks like it could be even colder with highs only in the low 50s."

Philip estimated a high of 53 degrees on Friday, adding that area residents might see some frost into the weekend.

"Upper- and mid-30s north of the Highway 30 corridor to Clinton and Cedar Rapids," he said. "We could have some frost, especially for Friday night into Saturday morning."

Temperatures could reach the upper-20s to mid-30s overnight into Saturday morning.

For those looking to continue enjoying outdoor activities this fall, never fear: Philip said the area will continue to be dry, with sunshine continuing through the cold front.

"Overall it will be relatively dry," he said, adding that the area will continue to be in good condition for the fall harvest.

Overall, Quad-City area bikers, joggers and dog-walkers alike can plan to continue their routes outdoors but should keep an eye out for a shift toward more wintery weather beginning later this week.