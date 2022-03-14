Warming trend continues for the Quad-City area

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.

From the National Weather service:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday night: A slight chance of drizzle. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Friday night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

