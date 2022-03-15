Warmup continues across the area

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.

From the National Weather service:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

