Watch now: A wintry mess in the forecast for Tuesday
alert top story

Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in the forecast for Eastern Iowa today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.

Precipitation looks likely today and we'll be seeing a little bit of everything. Snow will start falling this morning, but will transition to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually plain rain as we go through the day.

The most widespread activity looks to be during the late morning and early afternoon. Rain and snow will be heavy in spots. The farther south you live, the more likely you'll be seeing rain rather than snow. All precipitation looks to exit the area during the early evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. today for most of Eastern Iowa and Northwest Illinois. Try to avoid being on the roads during the late morning and early afternoon today. If you must travel, be prepared for reduced visibility and slick spots. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Tuesday's Forecast

Mason City

  • Scattered snow AM, scattered wintry mix PM
  • Windy: Gusts around 30 mph, high temperature: 31
  • Snow total: 0.5”-3”

Waterloo

  • Snow likely AM, scattered wintry mix PM
  • Windy: gusts around 30 mph, high temp: 35
  • Snow total: 1”-3”

Quad Cities

  • Wintry mix likely throughout the day
  • Breezy: Gusts around 25 mph, high temp: 38
  • Snow total: 0.5”-1.5”

Tuesday Night's Forecast

Mason City

  • Partly cloudy, breezy: Gusts around 20 mph
  • Low temperature: 3

Waterloo

  • Partly cloudy, breezy: Gusts around 20 mph
  • Low temperature: 10

Quad Cities

  • 10% chance rain early, partly cloudy
  • Low temperature: 23

Wednesday's Forecast

Mason City

  • Mostly cloudy, 20% chance snow in the afternoon
  • High temperature: 16

Waterloo

  • Mostly cloudy, 30% chance snow in the afternoon
  • High temperature: 22

Quad Cities

  • Mostly cloudy, 30% chance snow in the afternoon
  • High temperature: 31

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Holiner has seven years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Local Weather

