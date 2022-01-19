Watch now: Bitter cold settles in across Iowa

Thanks to Tuesday night's cold front, temperatures are going to be much colder across Iowa Wednesday than they were Tuesday. High temperatures in the upper single digits to mid teens will feel even colder given wind gusts that will be around 30 to 35 mph. Wind chills don't look to climb above zero during the day Wednesday. The wind will also cause blowing snow in some locations that will lower visibility at times.
Things get even colder for Wednesday night. With wind gusts still around 20 to 25 mph, especially early, low temperatures that will already be below zero will feel as cold as minus 15 to minus 25 degrees. While mainly clear skies and lighter winds are in the forecast for Thursday and Thursday night, it will still be numbingly cold. High temperatures will stay in the single digits in many locations with "feels like" temperatures staying below zero. Wind chills Thursday night look to be quite similar to Wednesday night, bottoming out around minus 15 to minus 25 degrees for many.
With temperatures and wind chills this low, precautions should be taken. Limit your time outdoors, especially during the early morning hours Thursday and Friday. Extra layers, hats, and gloves will be a must when you do venture out. Outdoor pets should be taken care of as well. Let them spend the night indoors Wednesday and Thursday night or ensure they have adequate shelter outdoors.
Temperatures will rise some for the weekend, but will stay below normal for this time of year, typically our coldest.
Wednesday's Forecast
Sioux City
- Mostly Sunny, Windy
- Gusts Around 35 mph
- High Temp: 15, Wind Chill: -4
Waterloo
- Partly Cloudy, Windy
- Gusts Around 35 mph
- High Temp: 8, Wind Chill: -14
Quad Cities
- Partly Cloudy, Windy
- Gusts Around 30 mph
- High Temp: 14, Wind Chill: -7
Wednesday Night's Forecast
Sioux City
- Clear Skies, Breezy
- Gusts Around 20 mph
- Low Temp: -6, Wind Chill: -16
Waterloo
- Mostly Clear, Breezy
- Gusts Around 20 mph
- Low Temp: -9, Wind Chill: -23
Quad Cities
- Mostly Clear, Breezy
- Gusts Around 25 mph
- Low Temp: -3, Wind Chill: -19
Thursday's Forecast
Sioux City
- Sunny Skies
- High Temp: 16, Wind Chill: 7
Waterloo
- Sunny Skies
- High Temp: 3, Wind Chill: -12
Quad Cities
- Sunny Skies
- High Temp: 7, Wind Chill: -9
Thursday Night's Forecast
Sioux City
- Mostly Clear
- Low Temp: -2, Wind Chill: -15
Waterloo
- Clear Skies
- Low Temp: -16, Wind Chill: -25
Quad Cities
- Clear Skies
- Low Temp: -8, Wind Chill: -16
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.