Watch now: Brutally cold conditions expected across Iowa Tuesday and Wednesday
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind, at it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.

The coldest temperatures of the season so far are expected over the next couple of days across Iowa. The lowest temperatures are expected during the early morning Tuesday and Wednesday. "Feels like" temperatures could approach -40 in a few locations. A warm front late Wednesday afternoon will finally provide us with some relief.

Temperatures will be dangerously cold at times Monday night through Wednesday, so extra precautions should be taken. Spend as much time indoors as possible. If you do venture out, extra layers, hats, and gloves will be a must. Don't forget about the outdoor pets! Make sure they have adequate shelter or let them come inside.

Here are the temperatures and wind chills we're expecting in some locations across the state:

Sioux City

Monday Night

  • Low Temperature: -2
  • Wind Chill: -14

Tuesday

  • High Temperature: 19
  • Wind Chill: 4

Tuesday Night

  • Low Temperature: -3
  • Wind Chill: -15

Wednesday

  • High Temperature: 39
  • Wind Chill: 27

Mason City

Monday Night

  • Low Temperature: -16
  • Wind Chill: -36

Tuesday

  • High Temperature: -2
  • Wind Chill: -25

Tuesday Night

  • Low Temperature: -21
  • Wind Chill: -37

Wednesday

  • High Temperature: 19
  • Wind Chill: 1

Waterloo

Monday Night

  • Low Temperature: -11
  • Wind Chill: -28

Tuesday

  • High Temperature: 2
  • Wind Chill: -18

Tuesday Night

  • Low Temperature: -19
  • Wind Chill: -28

Wednesday

  • High Temperature: 18
  • Wind Chill: 1

Davenport

Monday Night

  • Low Temperature: -5
  • Wind Chill: -22

Tuesday

  • High Temperature: 6
  • Wind Chill: -14

Tuesday Night

  • Low Temperature: -13
  • Wind Chill: -28

Wednesday

  • High Temperature: 15
  • Wind Chill: -2

Moline

Monday Night

  • Low Temperature: -3
  • Wind Chill: -16

Tuesday

  • High Temperature: 8
  • Wind Chill: -9

Tuesday Night

  • Low Temperature: -12
  • Wind Chill: -21

Wednesday

  • High Temperature: 16
  • Wind Chill: 2

Muscatine

Monday Night

  • Low Temperature: -3
  • Wind Chill: -18

Tuesday

  • High Temperature: 7
  • Wind Chill: -9

Tuesday Night

  • Low Temperature: -10
  • Wind Chill: -21

Wednesday

  • High Temperature: 16
  • Wind Chill: 3

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

