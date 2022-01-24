Watch now: Brutally cold conditions expected across Iowa Tuesday and Wednesday

The coldest temperatures of the season so far are expected over the next couple of days across Iowa. The lowest temperatures are expected during the early morning Tuesday and Wednesday. "Feels like" temperatures could approach -40 in a few locations. A warm front late Wednesday afternoon will finally provide us with some relief.
Temperatures will be dangerously cold at times Monday night through Wednesday, so extra precautions should be taken. Spend as much time indoors as possible. If you do venture out, extra layers, hats, and gloves will be a must. Don't forget about the outdoor pets! Make sure they have adequate shelter or let them come inside.
Here are the temperatures and wind chills we're expecting in some locations across the state:
Sioux City
Monday Night
- Low Temperature: -2
- Wind Chill: -14
Tuesday
- High Temperature: 19
- Wind Chill: 4
Tuesday Night
- Low Temperature: -3
- Wind Chill: -15
Wednesday
- High Temperature: 39
- Wind Chill: 27
Mason City
Monday Night
- Low Temperature: -16
- Wind Chill: -36
Tuesday
- High Temperature: -2
- Wind Chill: -25
Tuesday Night
- Low Temperature: -21
- Wind Chill: -37
Wednesday
- High Temperature: 19
- Wind Chill: 1
Waterloo
Monday Night
- Low Temperature: -11
- Wind Chill: -28
Tuesday
- High Temperature: 2
- Wind Chill: -18
Tuesday Night
- Low Temperature: -19
- Wind Chill: -28
Wednesday
- High Temperature: 18
- Wind Chill: 1
Davenport
Monday Night
- Low Temperature: -5
- Wind Chill: -22
Tuesday
- High Temperature: 6
- Wind Chill: -14
Tuesday Night
- Low Temperature: -13
- Wind Chill: -28
Wednesday
- High Temperature: 15
- Wind Chill: -2
Moline
Monday Night
- Low Temperature: -3
- Wind Chill: -16
Tuesday
- High Temperature: 8
- Wind Chill: -9
Tuesday Night
- Low Temperature: -12
- Wind Chill: -21
Wednesday
- High Temperature: 16
- Wind Chill: 2
Muscatine
Monday Night
- Low Temperature: -3
- Wind Chill: -18
Tuesday
- High Temperature: 7
- Wind Chill: -9
Tuesday Night
- Low Temperature: -10
- Wind Chill: -21
Wednesday
- High Temperature: 16
- Wind Chill: 3
5 simple but comforting recipes to enjoy in cold weather
This week's recipe roundup focuses on recipes that are perfect for cold weather or anytime you need a little comfort.
This paella is simple to make since it bakes in the oven and doesn’t require the traditional rotating of the pan on top of the stove for even heat.
Chock-full of red Swiss chard leaves, vibrant orange butternut squash nuggets and mahogany red bits of oil-marinated sun-dried tomatoes, this soup is soul-satisfying.
If you crave Olive Garden’s zuppa Toscana, you need to make this recipe.
This pizza and mac and cheese mash-up recipe is perfect for those times when you just can’t choose.
Fruit crisps might have been one of the first desserts recorded. Still, they never seem to go out of style.
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.