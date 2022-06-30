Watch now: Chance of severe storms across central and western Iowa Thursday, rain spreads southeast Friday

Good chance of rain across the northwestern half of Iowa today and a few storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely in the southeastern half of Iowa for Friday. Get the latest information in our forecast video.
