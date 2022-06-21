 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Extreme heat and a chance of severe storms across southern and eastern Iowa Tuesday

With a cold front stalled out in central Iowa, a big difference in temperatures is expected from northwest to southeast. When the front starts moving again, a few severe storms could pop up. Get the latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast video.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Local Weather

