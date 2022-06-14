 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Extreme heat continues for much of Iowa, chance of severe storms Tuesday evening and Wednesday

Very hot and humid for many today. Storms will return this evening in central and western Iowa and some could be severe. The severe threat spreads east Wednesday. Get the latest information in our updated forecast video.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

