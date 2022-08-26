Watch now: Fantastic Friday in the Quad Cities, but rain will return this weekend

While sunny months may seem like an ideal time for dog owners to be out and about with their pets, the hot weather can be harmful to dogs. ManyPets analyzed research and reports from veterinary schools and other pet experts to compile a list of ways to protect your dog from hot weather.
The health issues dogs experience during the summer season underscore the dangers of extreme weather — pet parents need to be proactive about their dogs' safety. According to American Veterinary Medical Association research, hundreds of dogs die yearly from heat exhaustion after being left in hot cars. A U.K. study released in 2020 discovered that dogs are just as likely to die from exercise-induced heat stroke as they are from being left in hot cars.
Heat stroke in dogs is a potentially deadly condition, and with the rise in global temperatures, it might become more common. This condition in dogs usually occurs when body temperatures rise beyond 106 degrees Fahrenheit, even without previous signs of illness. However, a U.S. military study shows that working canines' temperatures may routinely approach 108 degrees Fahrenheit without causing harm. While military dogs can withstand extreme temperatures, other dogs, like flat-faced breeds and older dogs, are at greater risk of heat stroke.
As severe and extreme as heat stroke is, it is not the only dog health issue that accompanies hot weather. Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are less severe conditions that may arise. Common symptoms are excessive panting or difficulty breathing, fever, rapid pulse, and muscle tremors. Once these symptoms are observed, it is best to take your dog out of the sun into a cool environment.
Continue reading for seven ways to help keep your dog cool and protected during the hottest months of the year.