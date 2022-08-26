 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Fantastic Friday in the Quad Cities, but rain will return this weekend

Some fog around early, but otherwise a very nice day expected. Showers and storms are going to make a comeback this weekend though. See when our rain chance begins and when activity will peak in our weekend forecast video.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Have you ever received a weather warning on your phone…and then nothing happened? You’re not alone! There are multiple issues with the government’s Wireless Emergency Alerts and alerts sent out by weather apps that make them less accurate than they should be. We dive into those issues and what you can do to avoid being over warned in the latest episode of our “Across the Sky” podcast.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News