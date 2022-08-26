Watch now: Fantastic Friday in the Quad Cities, but rain will return this weekend

Some fog around early, but otherwise a very nice day expected. Showers and storms are going to make a comeback this weekend though. See when our rain chance begins and when activity will peak in our weekend forecast video.

Have you ever received a weather warning on your phone…and then nothing happened? You’re not alone! There are multiple issues with the government’s Wireless Emergency Alerts and alerts sent out by weather apps that make them less accurate than they should be. We dive into those issues and what you can do to avoid being over warned in the latest episode of our “Across the Sky” podcast.