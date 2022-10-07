 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: First freeze of the season for the Quad Cities Friday night

After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 9am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend in our updated forecast video.

