A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday for much of the area. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Find out what's expected for the rest of the day in our weather update.
Watch now: Foggy start Tuesday in the Quad Cities
- Matt Holiner
-
- Updated
Sunny skies with above normal temperatures today. The warming trend will continue on Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when there's a chance for showers and storms in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will continue to rise today. More cloud cover around as well and a chance for showers is coming back for tomorrow. See how Friday evening plans are looking in our latest forecast.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will increase for Saturday as our next cold front moves in. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degree…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Davenport. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Th…