 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Full details on today's severe weather threat in Iowa
alert top story

Watch now: Full details on today's severe weather threat in Iowa

  • Updated

The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News