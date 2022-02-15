Watch now: Ice and snow expected to cause travel problems for the Quad Cities area

While we'll enjoy a warm up Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 50s, a cold front arriving in the evening will bring winter temperatures right back, along with freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

Only isolated rain showers are expected for the morning commute Wednesday, but rain looks likely during the afternoon. While there won't be any ice yet, the homebound commute will likely be a touch slower than normal because of the rain.

The evening hours Wednesday will see rain transition to freezing rain, sleet, and eventually snow. We're only expecting a few hundredths of an inch of freezing rain and around a tenth of an inch of sleet, but that could be just enough to cause icy spots, mainly on secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. A light glaze of ice on vehicles and plants is also expected. A period of snow is expected late Wednesday night before the first round of activity exits our area. Breezy conditions are expected with low temperatures reaching the low 20s.

Thursday morning looks pretty quiet with perhaps only a few snow flurries around. In the afternoon though, a wave of low pressure looks to bring a period of heavy snow to the Quad Cities area. Factor in winds gusting around 35 mph and visibility will likely be significantly reduced. The heavy snow will not last long though. By Thursday evening, dry conditions are expected. Snow totals for Moline and Muscatine look to range from as little as 3 inches to as much as 6 inches. Slightly less in Davenport with a range of 2.5 to 5.5 inches.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. If possible, avoid travel across the area during this time. If you must venture out, give yourself plenty of extra time to reach your destination, especially Thursday afternoon. Slow down and increase your following distance.

Thursday will also be significantly colder than Wednesday. High temperatures will only reach the mid 20s and low temperatures will be around 5 degrees Thursday night.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

