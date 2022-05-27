 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Increasing temperatures and storm chances for Memorial Day weekend in Iowa

Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Get all the details in our Memorial Day weekend forecast video.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Local Weather

