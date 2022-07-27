Watch now: Isolated showers and storms in Iowa Wednesday, better chance with a cold front tonight

Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps in our updated forecast video.

We might be catching a break from the heat for now, but hot temperatures are expected to return. It’s already been a summer for the record books across much of the Northern Hemisphere. What can we expect in the future? Take an in-depth look on this week’s episode of “Across the Sky.”