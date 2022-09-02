Watch now: Quad Cities Labor Day weekend forecast

Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will increase for Saturday as our next cold front moves in. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our Labor Day weekend forecast video.

Since late July, there’s been a wave of flash flooding events across the U.S. As the climate warms, flooding is becoming more common and more extreme. In this week’s episode of “Across the Sky,” the Lee Weather Team takes a deeper dive into why this is, what’s expected in the future, and what can be done to limit the impacts.