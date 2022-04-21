Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday

Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.
Matt Holiner
Chief Meteorologist
