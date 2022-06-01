 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Rain chance continues across Iowa Wednesday and into Thursday

With one cold front to our south and another approaching from the north, showers and weak storms will continue. Find out when and where rain is most likely through Thursday in our weather update.

Plus, it’s the first day of hurricane season, and that’s what the latest episode of our "Across the Sky" weather podcast is all about. Learn what’s concerning meteorologists the most and what efforts are being made to keep more people safe as another active season begins.

5 summer-ready recipes to try this week

Summer is here, unofficially at least. So this week's recipe roundup features meals that are perfect for the warm weather ahead.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

