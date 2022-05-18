 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Rain just in eastern Iowa today, but a chance of severe storms returns for most of the state Thursday

Rain will exit Iowa this morning, but we won't stay dry for long. Another cold front will bring showers and possibly severe storms for late Thursday afternoon and evening. All the details in our updated forecast video.

Plus, the latest episode of the "Across the Sky" weather podcast is out! Tornadoes pose a greater threat to some people than others. The Lee Weather Team takes an in-depth look at who is most vulnerable and what can be done to protect them.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

