Watch now: Rain spreads across Iowa Tuesday, big temperature difference expected for Wednesday

Rain will spread across Iowa today, peak tonight, and then gradually decrease Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our area in our updated forecast video.

Plus, a new episode of "Across the Sky" has been released! On this week’s podcast, the Lee Weather Team discusses the forecast for this summer, weather forecasting in the energy sector, and the growing field of digital meteorology.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.