Watch now: Scattered showers and storms Thursday, severe threat returns for western Iowa Friday night

Off and on showers and storms are expected today through Friday, but the wettest period across the state is looking like Friday night. Severe storms cannot be ruled out. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down all the details in his latest weather update.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

