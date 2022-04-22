 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Watch now: Severe storms possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa

Today's severe weather threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Watch our latest forecast video for everything you need to know about the wild weather across Iowa today and through the weekend.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News