Watch now: Showers and storms around the Quad Cities today, next cold front Thursday

Rain returns Wednesday and will stick around for Thursday as a cold front moves in. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what changes the cold front will bring in our weather update.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

