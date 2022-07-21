 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Small chance of rain in Iowa today, but better chances Thursday night and Friday

A few showers and storms during the morning and early afternoon Thursday, but rain looks more likely across the state beginning late tonight. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our weather update.

5 cool recipes to make when the weather is hot

This week's recipe roundup is all about keeping cool. Think salads, smoothies and no-bake desserts.

Local Weather

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

