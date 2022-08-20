 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms in the Quad Cities Saturday

As a cold front works over us, rain is still likely today. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in a couple of spots. Get all the details on today and a preview of Sunday in our updated forecast video.

While dodging showers and storms this weekend, listen to the latest episode of our “Across the Sky” podcast. This week, the Lee Weather Team interviews former hurricane hunter Warren Madden.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In Part One, Warren describes what it’s like to fly into a hurricane, including his most harrowing mission.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In Part Two, Warren tells us about an amazing experience he had flying into a storm at night and what it takes to become a hurricane hunter.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

