Watch now: Snow exits this morning, but colder than normal conditions expected to linger

Here's your weather update for Monday, March 7, from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
County with the most severe weather in every state
Alabama: Lauderdale County
Alaska: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island
Arizona: Maricopa County
Arkansas: Pulaski County
California: San Bernardino County
Colorado: El Paso County
Connecticut: Litchfield County
Delaware: New Castle County
Florida: Duval County
Georgia: Chatham County
Hawaii: Hawaii County
Idaho: Bonneville County
Illinois: Cook County
Indiana: Gibson County
Iowa: Polk County
Kansas: Sedgwick County
Kentucky: Jefferson County
Louisiana: Caddo Parish
Maine: Aroostook County
Maryland: Montgomery County
Massachusetts: Middlesex County
Michigan: Marquette County
Minnesota: Hennepin County
Mississippi: Hinds County
Missouri: Greene County
Montana: Valley County
Nebraska: Lincoln County
Nevada: Clark County
New Hampshire: Grafton County
New Jersey: Camden County
New Mexico: Eddy County
New York: Chautauqua County
North Carolina: Wake County
North Dakota: Grand Forks County
Ohio: Hamilton County
Oklahoma: Tulsa County
Oregon: Jackson County
Pennsylvania: Allegheny County
Rhode Island: Providence County
South Carolina: Charleston County
South Dakota: Pennington County
Tennessee: Davidson County
Texas: Tarrant County
Utah: Tooele County
Vermont: Bennington County
Virginia: Fairfax County
Washington: Spokane County
West Virginia: Berkeley County
Wisconsin: Dane County
Wyoming: Laramie County
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.