Watch now: Stalled front to cause wide variety in temperatures and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa

While some are in for a warm day, others will be quite chilly in Iowa today. Small rain chances today, but they're going up for Thursday. See when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.

Plus, the latest episode of our new weather podcast, "Across the Sky," is out! How is spring changing and how is it impacting allergy season? The Lee Weather Team takes an in-depth look.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

