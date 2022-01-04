Watch now: Strong winds, bitterly cold temps moving in

Winds are already picking up and later tonight through Wednesday look for wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. This kind of wind will make driving difficult, especially in high-profile vehicles, and could cause isolated power outages.
While very little snow will be falling tonight, the snow that's already on the ground will be picked up and blown by the wind. This will lead to reduced visibility, especially in rural areas in Eastern Iowa, further slowing traffic.
Very cold temperatures are expected behind the cold front as well. Lows tonight will reach the single digits with "feels like" temps falling to 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Wind chills will stay below zero through the day on Wednesday. Thursday morning, "feels like" temps will be ranging from -15 to -25.
Give yourself extra time to reach your destination tonight and tomorrow so you can slow down for blowing snow. Extra layers, hats, and gloves will be a must as well, especially early Thursday morning. And make sure outdoor pets have a warm shelter as well!
Tonight's Forecast
Sioux City
- Snow Flurries Early, Partly Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 50 mph
- Low Temp: 1, Wind Chill: -20
Waterloo
- Snow Flurries, Mostly Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 40 mph
- Low Temp: 6, Wind Chill: -13
Quad Cities
- Mostly Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 35 mph
- Low Temp: 8, Wind Chill: -12
Wednesday's Forecast
Sioux City
- Partly Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 40 mph
- High Temp: 12, Wind Chill: -8
Waterloo
- Partly Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 50 mph
- High Temp: 13, Wind Chill: -8
Quad Cities
- Partly Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 50 mph
- High Temp: 13, Wind Chill: -8
Wednesday Night's Forecast
Sioux City
- Mostly Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 30 mph
- Low Temp: -6, Wind Chill: -25
Waterloo
- Partly Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 25 mph
- Low Temp: -4, Wind Chill: -22
Quad Cities
- Partly Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 25 mph
- Low Temp: -1, Wind Chill: -17
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has seven years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.