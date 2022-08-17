It's looking like a very pleasant day in and around the Quad Cities! How long will it stay nice though? Find out when we could see rain again in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Sunny Wednesday in the Quad Cities. When will rain return?
- Matt Holiner
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
It won't be widespread, but rain will be in the area today. Find out when showers are most likely and if they will stick around for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
Pleasant conditions expected Monday, but showers will make a comeback to the area as early as tonight. Will they stick around for Tuesday? Find out in our updated forecast.
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 deg…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees…
It will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. W…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll se…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.