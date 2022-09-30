Watch now: Temps on the rise Friday in the Quad Cities. What's in store for the weekend?

It's back to normal temperatures Friday in the Quad Cities area. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? We've got everything you need to know in our weekend forecast video.
Ian is a hurricane once again and will make a second U.S. landfall later today. Here's the latest forecast:
After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian brings heavy rain, high winds, and storm surge to the Georgia and South and North Carolina. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.
Photos: Hurricane Ian's destructive path across Florida
Zuram Rodriguez surveys the damage around her mobile home in Davie, Fla., early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Joe Cavaretta
Ash Dugney views Tampa Bay on the Ballast Point Pier ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Bob Burnett, 77, looks on as his son Bobby Burnett, 42, takes pictures of the pier as Tampa Bay is draining in a reverse storm surge with Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall this afternoon on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Dirk Shadd
An uprooted tree, toppled by strong winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, rests in a parking lot of a shopping center, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Cooper City, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Utility trucks are staged in a rural lot in The Villages of Sumter County, Fla., Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, 2022, in preparation for Hurricane Ian. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Stephen M. Dowell
People walk where water is receding out of Tampa Bay due to a negative surge ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Key West Fire Department works on a strip mall fire on Flagler Ave., in midtown Key West, Fla., in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian's tropical winds, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Martin)
Mary Martin
A man searches for seashells on Davis Islands as water is receding ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
The entrance to the Walt Disney theme park is seen as the park is closed as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
People walk on the Ballast Point Pier ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Waves crash along the Ballast Point Pier ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
People walk where water is receding out of Tampa Bay due to a negative surge ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Robert and Donna Antognoni work to secure a tarp ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Saint Petersburg, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Ella Hamilton, 5, uses downed palm fronds to make a "stage" for herself and her two sisters who like to sing in the Rio Vista neighborhood, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian has strengthened with maximum winds of 155 mph and is now expected to make landfall on the Southwest coast of Florida near Sarasota. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Amy Beth Bennett
Cars damaged from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Carline Jean
A King Point resident looks through her broken window as a man boards up a broken window from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Carline Jean
King Point resident Maria Esturilho is escorted by her son Tony Esturilho as they leave behind the damage from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Carline Jean
David Dellinger with the National Weather Service, surveys the damage from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Carline Jean
King Point residents leave with their belongings after an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Carline Jean
Utility trucks are staged near the Orange County Convention center, ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Utility trucks are staged ahead of Hurricane Ian, near the Florida Turnpike, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Wildwood, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
People in raincoats walk along International Drive in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as the first effects of Hurricane Ian are felt in central Florida. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Joe Burbank
A truck pulls a man on a kayak on a low-lying road after flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Key West, Fla., Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Martin)
Mary Martin
This image provided by the Naples Fire Rescue Department shows firefighters looking out at the firetruck that stands in water from the storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. (Naples Fire Department via AP)
HOGP
A man stands in the middle 7th Street in Ybor City on the rains soaked streets, a few hours before the high winds from Hurricane Ian hit Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Willie J. Allen Jr.
One sightseer witnesses the receding waters of Tampa Bay because of low tide and tremendous winds from Hurricane Ian with downtown in the distance in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Willie J. Allen Jr.
Curious sightseers walk in the receding waters of Tampa Bay due to the low tide and tremendous winds from Hurricane Ian in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Willie J. Allen Jr.
A displaced boat sits beside the roadway in the southeast corner of Cape Coral on Wednesday night, Sept. 28, 2022, as the winds of Hurricane Ian continue to strike the flood-soaked streets. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Douglas R. Clifford
A kite surfer flies high with the Miami skyline seen in the background, as enthusiasts take advantage of strong winds caused by distant Hurricane Ian, at Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables, Fla.,Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Brianna Renas, 17, inspects a fallen palm tree outside her home in Cape Coral after riding out Hurricane Ian with her family on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Cape Coral. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Douglas R. Clifford
Just before the Sanibel Causeway, a spiral staircase was deposited in the brush next to a white pickup as Hurricane Ian passed the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Fla. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Douglas R. Clifford
Boats in Tampa Bay lie in the mud as water is receding from the bay ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Duke Energy trucks are staged the parking lot at Tropicana Field in preparation for Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Dirk Shadd
An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
City of Hollywood employee Martin Lisi carries a snapped-off stop sign to his truck in Hollywood, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Amy Beth Bennett
Gus Goren clears debris from his yard in Hollywood, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Amy Beth Bennett
Gary and Sharon Adams clear their yard of debris in Hollywood, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, where residents say a tornado touched down overnight. Hurricane Ian has strengthened with maximum winds at 155 mph and is now expected to make landfall on the Southwest coast of Florida near Sarasota. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Amy Beth Bennett
A stoplight pole blown down by Hurricane Ian winds, rests on Orange Avenue in Downtown Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Willie J. Allen Jr.
In this photo provided by the Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office, firefighters in Orange County, Fla., help people stranded by Hurricane Ian early Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian marched across central Florida on Thursday as a tropical storm after battering the state’s southwest coast, dropping heavy rains that caused flooding and led to inland rescues and evacuations. (Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office via AP)
HOGP
In this photo provided by Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office, firefighters in Orange County, Fla., help people stranded by Hurricane Ian early Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Ian marched across central Florida on Thursday as a tropical storm after battering the state’s southwest coast, dropping heavy rains that caused flooding and led to inland rescues and evacuations. (Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office via AP)
HOGP
Vehicles sit in flood water at the Palm Isle apartments in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Vehicles sit in floodwaters on the side of Interstate 75 in North Port, Fla., following Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Joe Dalton, on vacation from Cleveland, Ohio, checks out beached boats at Fort Myers Wharf along the Caloosahatchee River Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla., following Hurricane Ian. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Amy Beth Bennett
Authorities transport a person out of the Avante nursing home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Wilfred Rosario walks in flood water near an apartment complex to check on relatives in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Max Von Frangenberg, from Savannah, Ga., get hit by a wave as he attempts to surf high waves caused by Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Tybee Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
This photo provided by Naples Fire-Rescue Department crews help rescue a stranded motorist from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. Officials say rain and overflow from rivers is causing severe flooding near parts of Florida’s Atlantic coast as storm Ian makes its way back out to sea. (Naples Fire-Rescue Department via AP)
HOGP
This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
People survey damage to their home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Valrico, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Floodwaters are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
