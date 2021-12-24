Watch now: Tracking our Christmas weekend weather
- Matt Holiner
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
- Updated
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 d…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 20-degree low is for…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Are you eagerly awaiting the first snow of the season, or is that something you dread each year? However you feel about the white stuff, here’s a look at the Top 10 biggest snowfalls in Illinois history.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Dav…
For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport are…