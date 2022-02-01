Watch now: Tracking our next round of snow

While there will be much more snow to our south and east, the Quad Cities and surrounding area will be getting in on some of the action.

The first opportunity of seeing some flurries of snow will be late Tuesday afternoon. As the night goes on, we'll gradually see the activity increase.

By the time we get to Wednesday morning, snow looks likely across southeastern Iowa. While it will mostly be moderate snow, there could be some pockets of heavier stuff. Winds will be gusting around 20 mph, so any snow that does fall will be blown around. This will likely lead to reduced visibility and some snow covered roads for the Wednesday morning commute. It does not look like a traffic nightmare, but it does look like a morning where you should give yourself a little extra time to get to work or school.

Snow will decrease in intensity and coverage for the rest of the day Wednesday, but occasional light snow showers can't be ruled out through the early morning hours on Thursday.

When it's all said and done, Moline is looking at a snow total of 1 to 3 inches. Davenport will probably see slightly less, with forecast models currently indicating 1 to 2 inches will fall. Muscatine will also see 1 to 2 inches of snow.