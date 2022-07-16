 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Tracking our weekend rain chances in Iowa

Rain will return to western Iowa first Saturday and spread to the east throughout the day. The chance for showers and storms continues tonight and Sunday. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast video.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

With storms in the forecast, learn more about lightning and how to stay safe from it by listening to our “Across the Sky” weather podcast.

5 cool recipes to make when the weather is hot

This week's recipe roundup is all about keeping cool. Think salads, smoothies and no-bake desserts.

Local Weather

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

