Watch now: Very hot with a small chance of severe storms Monday and Tuesday in Iowa

The extreme heat is the biggest story today and tomorrow across the state, but some showers and storms are expected as well. A few could be severe. Get all the details in our updated forecast video.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Local Weather

