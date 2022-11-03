 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Warm and windy today, rain returns to the Quad Cities Thursday night

More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. With a cold front getting close to the area, showers are coming back tonight and temperatures are going down for Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

