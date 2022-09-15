 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Warm Thursday in the Quad Cities. When will rain return?

Above normal temperatures already today and getting even warmer for Friday. Find out how much temperatures will rise and when our next chance of showers and storms is in our updated forecast video.

5 cool recipes to make as the hot summer days wind down

This week's recipe roundup features dishes that perfectly make the transition from summer to fall. Think quick weeknight meals, cookout-friendly chicken salad and more.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

