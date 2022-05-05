 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Wet and chilly for all of Iowa today, but significant differences expected Friday

Good chance of showers and a few storms no matter where you are in Iowa Thursday. Some will be drying out and warming up Friday, but others are in for more of the same. See what's in store for our area in our updated forecast video.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Local Weather

