Watch now: Wind advisory for all of Iowa Thursday

With wind gusts briefly reaching 50 to 60 mph across the state today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Make sure all lightweight outdoor items are secure or brought inside and keep a firm grip on the steering wheel while driving. Find out when the worst winds are expected and just how close Mason City was to taking a direct hit from a tornado in our latest weather update.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

