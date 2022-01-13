Watch now: Winter storm to slam all of Iowa on Friday

A significant winter storm will be impacting all of Iowa Friday and Friday night. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are up for all counties in the state through early Saturday morning. Scattered snow showers will move in during the morning Friday from the northwest and spread to the southeast. Snow looks to be widespread during the afternoon and evening hours Friday. Due to higher temperatures, a rain/snow mix is anticipated for the far western part of the state during the afternoon. For everyone else, this will be an all-snow event. Snow showers will become less numerous late Friday night and all snow is expected to exit southeastern Iowa by mid-morning Saturday.

While there continues to be uncertainty in how long the heaviest snow will last, it’s looking increasingly likely that portions of the state could see 8 to 10 inches. This is most likely to occur along a line stretching from Estherville, Iowa in the north to Corydon, Iowa in the south. West and east of this line, snow totals will gradually get smaller. The forecast snow total for Sioux City, is 3 to 5 inches. For Mason City, the snow total should range from 4 to 8 inches. Waterloo is looking at 3 to 7 inches of snow. Muscatine will likely see 2 to 5 inches. Meanwhile, the Quad Cities is expected to see one the lower snow totals in the state, but will still end up with 1 to 4 inches.